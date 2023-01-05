COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Kacey Davenport, an employee with the Tyrrell County School System.

Davenport was arrested on Thursday on charged with five counts of sexual acts with a student, indecent liberties with a minor, disseminating material harmful to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Davenport was placed on a $100,000 secured bond. The crimes were committed over the span of several months, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office asks if there is any information known about these crimes or any others to contact them.