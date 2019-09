TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- Tyrrell County Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 9, as a result of more than 800 power outages within the community.

Tyrrell County Superintendent, Oliver Holley, emphasized that they will continue to monitor the situation and make a decision on reopening, which will ensure the safety of all students and staff members.

We will have more updates as they are announced.