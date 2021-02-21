U-Haul facility in SC offering temporary free storage to those impacted by Brunswick Co. tornado

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – Moving and storage company U-Haul is helping people impacted by the high-end EF3 tornado that tore up a portion of Brunswick County, NC.
The company is offering 30 days of free storage at its Little River facility.
Three people died and 10 others were hurt in the tornado that hit around midnight on Tuesday near Grissettown in the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community of Brunswick County. That’s about nine miles from Little River.
The National Weather Service said wind speeds were estimated at 160 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 22 miles and the tornado was 275 yards wide.
For more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or to arrange 30 days of free self-storage, click here or call (843) 399-4777. The facility is located at 3195 Hwy. 9 E. in Little River.
U-Haul says it’s also offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions.