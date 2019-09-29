U.S. 70 eastbound entrance ramp to be closed Monday for updates

NEW BERN, N.C. – According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a Craven County highway entrance ramp will close for about 12 hours Monday while contract crews upgrade the ramp to interstate standards.

The eastbound entrance ramp to U.S. 70 from Tuscarora Rhems Road will be closed Sept. 30 between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

During the closure, crews will place a new top layer of asphalt.

Traffic needing to access the highway from Tuscarora Rhems Road will take U.S. 70 West and drive about 6 miles to the exit for N.C. 41, where they will turn left at the stop sign, cross the bridge, and turn left to get to U.S. 70 East.

This construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards. Crews are widening shoulders, as well as milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42. The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media​.​