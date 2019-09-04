1  of  101
Closings
U.S. Cellular aids customer impacted by Dorian

Wilmington, N.C. (WNCT)– U.S. Cellular is actively providing resources to residents in North Carolina who may be impacted by Dorian.

To ensure that customers can continue to use their phone as needed, U.S. Cellular is offering unlimited data usage and waiving late fees for customers in 311 North Carolina zip codes from September 4 to September 10 including those in Pitt County as well as Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Robeson, Sampson, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

U.S. Cellular has a refueling service in place for its cell sites to ensure they will be running on commercial power or generators in order to keep them operational.

“People rely on U.S. Cellular to stay informed, prepared and connected,” says Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina. U.S. Cellular’s network engineers have checked on local towers and will be continually monitoring the network. Our team is on hand to provide backup power generators to cell sites as needed and we have additional associate and vendor support in route to eastern North Carolina from Tennessee and Virginia to add service capacity to areas where and when it is needed most.”

U.S. Cellular is committed to helping and serving the communities where we live and work.

Customers are able to donate $10 to the American Red Cross relief efforts by texting “DORIAN” to 90999 and replying with “Yes.”

The charge will be added to their bill.

