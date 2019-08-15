U.S. Senator Tillis addresses housing concerns at Camp Lejeune

Military families voiced their concerns to U.S. Senator Thom Tillis at Marine Base Camp Lejeune about housing issues.

Marines say living conditions have forced some to relocate after Hurricane Florence. Camp Lejeune suffered more than $3 billion in damage.

“Some of the circumstances we heard today by every measure were unacceptable,” said U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC).

This summer, Tillis voted to improve housing under the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2020 fiscal year. Senator Tillis’ priorities under the legislation include a Tenant Bill of Rights, an increase in health and hazard inspections, and additional funding to strengthen military housing management.

The Republican Senator says his team will take action on situations left unanswered.

“We all want to help but we don’t know what we don’t know,” said Tillis.

Tillis proposed the idea of an app allowing military homeowners to rate their experience on housing service requests.

“Taking a picture of it, and giving them five stars for a job well done or taking a picture of it or giving them a one star for not completing the task,” said Tillis. He continued to say the feedback would allow for open communication between housing providers and the command.

Students also stood in unity to preserve Lejeune High School’s name. It’s after a California congresswoman proposed an amendment to rename the school after the late Walter B. Jones.

“Tillis responded with ‘who all agrees with the bill’ and nobody raised their hands. So I think that was a very clear representation of how everybody feels about it,” said upcoming senior at Lejeune High School Noah Tungett.

The U.S. Senator responded Congressman Jones deserves to be honored in some way.

“This school is already being honored by General Lejeune’s namesake. I think that we need to find a way to where we can continue to honor the tradition of the Marine Corps which is very methodical about how they go about naming buildings and memorializing structures and then find an appropriate way to honor Congressman Jones,” said Tillis.

The budget for the 2020 fiscal year for the senate National Defense Authorization Act has been approved.

Tillis says funding now has to be appropriated. He adds military construction would be the first to be negotiated.