CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Chapel Hill housekeepers will be among the groups of university employees that will be getting salary increases.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz announced the raises in an email Thursday to the UNC community.

“These increases come after advocacy from our administration and the Board of Trustees, which ultimately brought about changes in state systems to allow this adjustment,” Guskiewicz said.

Other employees with Building Environmental Services (BES) classification titles including grounds services workers and waste reduction and recycling staff will also see increases.

The Office of State Human Resources recently approved updated salary ranges for the BES classification, which enabled us to implement Labor Market Adjustment Reserve (LMAR) increases for more than 400 eligible employees, the email stated.

Increases are retroactive to Nov. 21 and will be reflected in their Dec. 16 paychecks.

LMAR increases may be used to boost salaries that are below the market rate of a salary range, increase salaries to address salary compression or inequity issues, and to increase salaries in classifications with high turnover or vacancy rates.

Guskiewicz said the university is also reviewing alternative opportunities for salary adjustments for Facilities Services employees who are not receiving an increase due to eligibility restrictions or their position classification.

Finance and Operations will be taking additional steps to help address salary concerns and decrease vacancy rates by implementing sign-on and retention bonus programs for qualifying positions across the division, he said.

UNC will be sharing more about the rollout of these programs soon, according to Guskewicz.