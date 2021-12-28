UNC seeking artists to create a mural for their building

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The University of North Carolina Institute of Marine Sciences is seeking artists interested in creating a mural for their main building in Morehead City.

2022 is the 75th anniversary of the universities’ Institute of Marine Sciences and they want to commemorate it, as well as have something eye-catching as people drive into Morehead City on Arendell St.

They ask artists to follow the theme of the 4 focus areas of the institute, such as fisheries, coastal hazards, coastal ecosystems, and emphasis on water quality.

The deadline to submit a pitch idea is January 10th.

They will select an artist sometime in mid-February and hope the mural will be finished sometime between June and October.

Libby O’Malley, Development Manager of UNC-IMS says they have had a lot of interest from muralists all over the country.

“For an artist looking to make their mark, it’s a terrific opportunity to do something really unique and compelling and we can’t wait to see what that looks like,” said Libby O’Malley, Development Manager of UNC-IMS.

O’Malley says they are excited to bridge the gap between art and sciences and look forward to reviewing all of the mural pitches.