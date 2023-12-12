CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — UNC quarterback Drake Maye has played his final game for the Tar Heels, as he announced Monday is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Maye, a Huntersville native in a family of UNC athletes, is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. UNC went 8-4 this year and will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte later this month, but Maye is opting out of it.

“Tar Heel Nation, the best fans out there,” Maye wrote on this X account. “You have made my time at UNC truly special, thank y’all. I have decided to forego the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. Forever and always, Go Heels!”

Maye led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 3,608 passing yards this season, throwing 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In his two full seasons as the Tar Heels starter, he amassed 7,929 yards and 62 touchdowns. He leaves as the schools fifth all-time leading passer.

Also a threat with his legs, Maye piled up 1,209 rushing yards and 16 TDs on the ground in his career.

The Tar Heels started this season 6-0 and were ranked as high as No. 10 in the Associated Press poll, but lost four of their final six games, including a third straight loss to rival N.C. State.

Maye started his high school career at Hough like his other athlete brothers, but transferred to Myers Park for this final 2 ½ years. In his junior year in 2019, the Mustangs went undefeated in the regular season before losing in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs.

Since the 2020 season was postponed to the spring due to COVID-19, Maye enrolled into UNC without playing his senior year at Myers Park.

Maye’s father Mark also played quarterback for the Tar Heels in the 1980s.