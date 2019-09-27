Undercover operation leads to arrest of 2 Onslow County men

(WNCT) An undercover operation resulted in the arrest of two Onslow County men.

Detectives from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by detectives of the Swansboro Police Department, conducted an undercover operation in the early Thursday morning which resulted in the arrests of Joshua Love, 32, of Hubert, and Marty Jenkins, 31, of Swansboro.

The operation ended a nearly three-month-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation into a series of approximately 26 unsolved business break-ins and safe cracking crimes in Carteret, Craven, and Onslow counties.

Love is currently being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $300,000 bond while Jenkins is currently being held in the Onslow County Jail on an unrelated matter, with charges pending in the investigation.

Additional charges related to the case are forthcoming on both individuals as the investigation continues.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Beaufort Police Department, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the Emerald Isle Police Department, the Morehead City Police Department, the Newport Police Department, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the Swansboro Police Department for their participation and dedication to the investigation.

