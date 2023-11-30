RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 84 of North Carolina’s counties in October 2023, decreased in five, and remained unchanged in 11, according to information released by the NC Department of Commerce.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.9 percent while Swain County had the lowest at 2.6 percent. Fourteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases and one remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville and Rocky Mount each had the highest rate at 4.5 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.8 percent. The not-seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.3 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 95 counties, increased in two, and remained unchanged in three. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in October by 21,004 to 5,114,298, while those unemployed increased by 6,799 to 176,984. Since October 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 122,003, while those unemployed decreased 14,368.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, December 22, 2023 when the statewide unemployment rate for November 2023 will be released.