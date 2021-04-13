‘Unidentified person’ entered unlocked suite at NC State residence hall, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University Police are warning students to lock their doors after a person entered an unlocked suite and scared a woman inside, according to a university WolfAlert.

Police said they received a report at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday regarding “an unidentified person enter[ing] an unlocked, occupied room in a third floor suite in Metcalf Hall.”

According to police, the woman inside the room “awoke to find the person standing near the entryway to the room. Upon awakening, the resident screamed and the person fled the room and exited the suite.”

The resident wasn’t able to provide police with a description of the person or the direction that they left the room in.

The woman told police that there was no communication between her and the unidentified person and no items were stolen.

Campus police provided the following safety tips: