UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Before Union County Councilwoman Carolyn Rutherford-Harris became a politician, she worked for the county’s housing authority for 17 years. She knows there’s a homelessness problem in her own backyard.

“When I approach[ed] homeless people and they start telling me their story, a lot of people lost their job and they became depressed,” Rutherford-Harris explained. “And then it became mental illness, so I dealt with a lot of people with mental illness.”

That’s why now, in her second year representing District 5, she’s urging her fellow councilors to take a closer look at the issue, not only for the people involved, but also for the county’s sake.

According to the US Census Bureau, Union County has lost about 7.63% of its population since 2010. That equates to about 2,200 fewer people living in the county.

It’s in stark contrast to nearby Cherokee County and Spartanburg County, which saw 1.41% and 21.64% gains over the same period, respectively.

“In Union, you don’t see many people living on the streets like you see in the big cities,” Rutherford-Harris said. “Again, we do have a lot of homeless people living in tents and the bushes.”

It’s something she said needs to change both for the wellbeing of the people, and also for the county. The census determines more than just how many people are living in the country. It also determines how federal funding is allocated to each state and to different programs like Medicaid and SNAP.

The current method of counting those without a permanent roof over their heads involves the Point-in-Time method. That’s when workers canvass areas where they’ll likely find the most people. It’s an annual survey required by Housing and Urban Development that happens for several days every January.

Copy sample of the first page of the digital 2024 Point-in-Time survey that census workers will fill out. (Provided by Love Thy Neighbor, 2024)

“We can’t [always] get a count on those people because they don’t have an address,” Rutherford-Harris said. “There are more homeless people, but in Union people allow people to live with them so they are still not included in the Census.”

That’s why she’s partnering with local non-profit groups such as C4 Ministries, to help being community leaders into the discussion.

“We see these people,” Brad Goodale, a pastor with C4 Ministries, said during a roundtable discussion Wednesday. “They don’t know what to do, so C4 is a place to come and we put them on a path. We partner with the library, we partner with the county, we partner with the city, we put them on a path and they’re good to go.”

