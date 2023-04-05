UNION COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies say Tuesday night several parents contacted the Sheriff’s office about a social media threat of violence against a school. The post did not specify which school and some parents choose to keep their children at home for the day.

Deputies say they worked through the night and were able to get in contact with the author of the post. After interviewing the individual, deputies say there is no credible threat and students are safe to be at school.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office stressed the importance of early reporting for suspicious activity or threats. The public can use one or more of the below methods to send a tip:

Always call 911 for an active emergency

Call the UCSO main office at 704-283-3789

Call Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600

Send a tip through the UCSO App Download for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details… Download for Apple/iOS: https://apps.apple.com/…/union-county…/id1660816160

Send a tip through the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System: https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/say-something-tips/

The Sheriff’s Office has yet to say if the author of the post has been charged.