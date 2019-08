JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The United Way of Onslow County hosts a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CHEW! (Children Healthy Eating on the Weekends) program in Jacksonville today!

The CHEW house will provide a dedicated food packing site for United Way of Onslow County’s CHEW! Program.

The United Way of Onslow County currently has three hubs that serve the CHEW!

CHEW! Provides backpacks to students in need, filled with snacks and meals to get them through the weekend.