UP CLOSE: Great White shark leaps out of water to snatch fish off line

News
Posted: / Updated:
h_BM_WHITE_SHARKS_02593176_1561061349200

THE NEPTUNE ISLANDS, SOUTH AUSTRALIA – JUNE 2014: A great white shark heads towards the camera, just below the surface of the water. PHOTOGRAPH BY Brad Leue / Barcroft Images

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.

Doug Nelson, of Franklin, caught the leaping shark on camera.

His son Jack can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water’s surface.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed it was a great white, as did Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based Columbia Sportfishing vessel.

Costa said the boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV