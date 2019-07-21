UP CLOSE: Great White shark leaps out of water to snatch fish off line

THE NEPTUNE ISLANDS, SOUTH AUSTRALIA – JUNE 2014: A great white shark heads towards the camera, just below the surface of the water. PHOTOGRAPH BY Brad Leue / Barcroft Images

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.

Doug Nelson, of Franklin, caught the leaping shark on camera.

Incredible footage today from Doug Nelson of Franklin, MA fishing aboard the Columbia out of Rock Harbor in Orleans. @MA_Sharks pic.twitter.com/rK3yk5j6SG — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 20, 2019

His son Jack can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water’s surface.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed it was a great white, as did Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based Columbia Sportfishing vessel.

Costa said the boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.