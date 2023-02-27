RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials Monday announced a reward of up to $25,000 after a young man was killed last year in Bladen County.

Eric Lavon Chancy, 20, died after he was shot on June 10, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Roy Cooper.

Chancy was shot just after 11:40 p.m. that night while attending a high school graduation party held off White Plains Church Road in the Council area, the news release said.

Chancy was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

Officials said anyone with information about the case should the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500. They did not say why a reward is being offered now, months after the fact.