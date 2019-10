DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- In Dare County, expect extend closures for parts of HWY NC-12 for the next few days.

The storm system off the Atlantic Coast could cause high tides and wash sand onto the road.

NCDOT is warning drivers to avoid traveling through standing or rushing water. Do not drive around barricades or signs.

A section of NC-12 is shut down between Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe Road.

Crews plan to reopen the roadway as soon as conditions allow it.