LAURENS S.C. (WSPA) – Two daycare workers have been arrested on charges one of them abused a toddler in their care and the other failed to report it.

According to the Laurens Police Department, two women associated with the Laurens YMCA Child Development Center, located at First Baptist Church on Main Street, were arrested Thursday.

According to the department, Chandra Coleman, 66, a daycare worker responsible for a two-year-old victim intentionally harmed the toddler by pinching their cheeks to the point of injury and spitting on their face. She has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

According to investigators, a witness to the mistreatment reported it to the daycare’s assistant director, Christine Julia Roach, 49, who by law was required to promptly report the allegations to authorities, the child’s parents or the Department of Social Services.

She allegedly waited several days before doing so, and has been charged with failing to report child abuse or neglect.

The police department is continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact asmith@cityoflaurenssc.com or call 864-681-2351.