WEST PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate police chief said he was assaulted and knocked to the ground by a fleeing car during a traffic stop Wednesday in West Pelzer.

West Pelzer Police Chief Scott Stoller said he attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding along Highway 20 shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Stoller said the vehicle did not stop initially and eventually pulled into a gas station at the corner of Highway 20 and Highway 8.

The driver reportedly became irate after being told why he was stopped.

During the stop, Stoller said there was a struggle and the man punched him in the head.

The chief said he attempted to use a Taser on the man but it was unsuccessful.

The man was able to get back into his car and during another struggle, the man drove away, knocking Stoller to the ground, he said.

Stoller said he suffered cuts and bruises and was checked out by EMS.

The suspect was identified as Rickey Ray Robinson of Pelzer.

Robinson was charged with assault, wound, or beat a police officer while resisting arrest, second degree assault & battery, reckless driving, and speeding greater than 25mph over the speed limit.

Robinson was arrested Thursday afternoon and is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.