LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 is looking to connect students and families with licensed mental health professionals.

The school district is partnering with The Cook Center for Human Connection to host a free virtual Family Mental Health night on March 8 from 8 – 9 p.m.

Families who participate will hear from a clinical psychologist and have a chance to ask questions about any mental health concerns they have.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 1 in 5 children experience

a mental disorder in a given year,” said Ameca C. Thomas, Laurens County District 55 superintendent. “We deeply care about our students and seek to

empower our families to promote and maintain good mental health among

themselves and their children. I hope that our families will take advantage of the free

resources available to them and join our Virtual Family Mental Health Night.”

Families who cannot make it to the live event can access on-demand mental health services online.

There are courses on anxiety, depression, self-worth, grief and loss and suicidal ideation available. All courses are created by mental health professionals and additional help is available via a “Ask a Therapist” portal.

To register for the family mental health night, click here.