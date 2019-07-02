US-264 East on-ramp in Greenville to close for one month starting July 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The N.C. Department of Transportation says it will close the on-ramp from US-264 East near Stantonsburg Road in Greenville onto the Southwest Bypass section of US-264.

The closure will last from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Traffic driving East on US 264 will continue on US 264 (Stantonsburg Road) to Memorial Drive (US 13 North). At the traffic light, drivers will then turn left onto Memorial Drive (US 13 North), then drive 2 miles to the US-264 interchange, where they can re-enter US-264 East.