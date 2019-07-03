US Attorney: NC man had gun silencer, planned attack on federal building in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)

A U.S. Attorney in North Carolina announced a man had been sentenced on Tuesday for allegedly planning an attack on a federal building in Raleigh.

U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin said 56-year-old Bobby John Kobito was sentenced to five years in federal prison for reportedly planning to shoot inside Raleigh’s federal building.

A March indictment revealed Kobito told a confidential informant he believed federal authorities in Raleigh were “spying on everybody,” and had alluded to wanting to target federal departments.

Authorities were altered to Kobito last January when he visited a Raleigh mosque. The FBI informant later contacted Kobito and Kobito told the informant he was doing “hardcore recon” there.

Kobito also said he’d built his own gun silencer. Later, at a Burlington gun range, Kobito reportedly discussed targeting federal departments.

Authorities found two unregistered silencers at Kobito’s home in October.