GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Christmas is the season for giving.

On Tuesday, UScellular gave Emerge Gallery and Arts Center $1,000 worth of art supplies as part of their Gift of Connection program. Emerge received watercolor paper, paints, brushes, a portable pottery wheel, and bags for transportable art kits.

The supplies will help the gallery’s Art is Good Medicine program, where Emerge provides art workshops to people living with a health disability or disease.

“It feels great. Any time you can give back to the community, you want to be involved with that. And that’s what we’re here to do and that’s what these art supplies will do,” said Mark Ellingwood, UScellular Store Manager.

“Health care right now is such a hard place to be. This helps take the patients and their caregivers minds off of what they’re dealing with,” said Holly Garriott, Executive Director Emerge Gallery and Arts Center.

UScellular said the support doesn’t end here. The organization is asking the community to help by donating art supplies like paintbrushes, paper, and more at any UScellular location in Eastern North Carolina.