(The Hill) – The U.S. Postal Service is set to unveil its new stamp honoring late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this October.

The Postal Service announced Thursday it will hold a first-day-of-issue ceremony in October for the new Forever stamp commemorating Ginsburg’s legacy.

Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 in 2020 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. She served on the Supreme Court for 27 years.

The stamp features an oil painting of Ginsburg wearing her black judicial robe and white collar. Postal Service art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with art by Michael J. Deas, which was based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham.

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice and an icon of American culture,” the Postal Service said last year in an initial description of the stamp.

The first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. The Postal Service said the event is free and open to the public.

The first-class Forever stamp will be sold in panes of 20, according to the service. Each stamp costs 63 cents.