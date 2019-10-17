USDA: Farmers may apply for loans for physical, production losses caused by Dorian

(WNCT) On October 4, President Trump declared a major disaster in North Carolina based on losses caused by Hurricane Dorian that occurred September 1-9.

As a result of the major disaster, 14 North Carolina counties were declared eligible for Federal disaster assistance, including Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency (EM) loans for eligible family farmers.

Those primary disaster counties are:

Brunswick

Craven

Dare

Hyde

New Hanover

Pender

Tyrrell

Carteret

Currituck

Duplin

Jones

Pamlico

Sampson

Washington

In addition to those 14 primary disaster counties, 16 additional North Carolina counties are named as contiguous counties where eligible family farmers may qualify for FSA EM loan assistance, in accordance with Section 321(a) of the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act.

Those counties are:

Beaufort

Bladen

Chowan

Cumberland

Johnston

Martin

Pasquotank

Pitt

Bertie

Camden

Columbus

Harnett

Lenior

Onslow

Perquimans

Wayne

Paula Dail, Farm Loan Manager, said that effective October 4 farmers in Carteret and Craven may apply for EM loans for physical and production losses.

June 4, 2020 is the deadline for filing an application.

The local office is located at 304 Industrial Drive in New Bern and has office hours from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Paula Dail said that any farmer who suffered a physical and production loss should contact his/her office for additional information.