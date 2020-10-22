USDA gives BCCC grant for distanced learning

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Office has announced funding for a $329,983 grant to Beaufort County Community College.

The grant aims to create extra options for distance learning. State Director for USDA RD Robert Hosford provided the grant award on October 22 at 10:30 a.m. with BCCC’s congressional delegation representatives and other college admins. at the colleges library.

The grant allows the college to expand their distance learning during the pandemic by adding two classrooms with broadcasting equipment on the campus of BCCC, while also giving PolyCom equipment and delivery expansion to places like Terra Ceia Christian Academy, Pungo Christian Academy, and Unity Christian Academy. It will also grow access at Ocracoke School, Southside High School, and Northside High School. This includes Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, and Beaufort Counties, which are rural parts in North Carolina.

BCCC has students spanning across 2,100 miles. The current reachable areas are Columbia Early College High School, Ocracoke School, Northside High School, Washington County Early College High School, Mattamuskeet Early College High School, and Washington High School.

These schools receive free broadcast college classes for students who would have to otherwise travel upwards of 120-miles for their commute.

