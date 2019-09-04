Utah rescue task force deploys to East Coast for Dorian

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 45-member Utah task force equipped with inflatable rescue boats has deployed to the East Coast to help victims of Hurricane Dorian.

The federal funded emergency disaster team flew by charter plane, departing Tuesday night from Salt Lake City for Charlotte, North Carolina.

Heavy winds and rain from Dorian are expected to pound several southeastern states.

The team includes 30 members of the Unified Fire Authority, eight members of the Salt Lake City Fire Department, two members of the Park City fire department, one physician, two structural engineers, and two rescue dogs.

The Utah outfit normally drives to where it is needed but flew this time because the Federal Emergency Management Agency wanted crews in place before the storm hit.