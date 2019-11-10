Va. man wanted for homicide believed to be in N.C.

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is alerting all local Law Enforcement Agencies and residents to the possibility of a person of interest wanted for a Franklin County, Va. homicide.

Michael Alexander Brown, 22, is believed to be in the Craven County, N.C. area.

Brown is approximately 6’0, 145lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

His last known address was on Craven Street in New Bern, NC.

Brown is wanted for questioning in a homicide that occurred in Franklin County, Virginia yesterday.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Originally the Sheriff’s Office in Virginia believed he was driving a 1976 white Cadillac with no registered plates. However, new information leads authorities to believe he could be driving a black 2008 Lincoln Town Car with North Carolina registration EHP-4877.

If the suspect is seen call 911 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Department at 252-633-2357.