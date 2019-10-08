Validated gang member sentenced for possessing loaded handgun with extended magazine

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A validated gang member has been sentenced for possession loaded handgun with an extended magazine, U.S. Attorney said.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announced that in federal court, United States District Judge Louise W. Flanagan, sentenced Jenouri Roberts, of Wilmington, to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Roberts was named in a three-count superseding indictment on May 16, 2018, charging him with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of ammunition by a felon.

Roberts pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on June 4.

On January 27, 2018, the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a car with expired plates.

Officers made contact with the driver, Roberts.

Officers said they observed that Roberts, a convicted felon and validated gang member, began acting nervously as they checked his information on the computer.

Officers decided to conduct a protective frisk for officer safety and asked Roberts to step out of the vehicle.

While checking the driver’s compartment of the vehicle, officers noticed the outline of the back strap of a pistol between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Officers detained Roberts and retrieved a Glock 19 9mm handgun.

The gun, which had been reported stolen, containing a loaded, 15-round magazine.

Beneath the gun, officers found an extended 31-round magazine, loaded with 9mm ammunition.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

The Wilmington Police Department, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.