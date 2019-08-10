Vanceboro man passes out while attempting to steal fuel from church, deputies say

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded Sunday to Chapman’s Chapel Church, located at 1465 NC 118 Highway Vanceboro in reference to suspicious activity.

When deputies arrived they found Shannon Cole Hufstetler, 40, of 11445 Highway 17 Vanceboro unconscious under the church van.

Based on evidence at the scene Hufstetler was stealing fuel from the church van when he passed out.

The vehicle Hufstetler was driving was stolen out of Georgia on July 31, 2019 and drug paraphernalia was located inside.

Shannon Hufstetler was transported to Carolina East Medical Center for treatment where he escaped from Company Police.

After a foot pursuit the New Bern Police Department located Hufstetler on Hazel Ave. in New Bern, NC. Deputies responded and Hufstetler was served outstanding warrants for his arrest for felony breaking and entering in Craven County and fugitive warrants out of Georgia for felony burglary and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies also charged Shannon Hufstetler with felony possession of stolen vehicle, resisting public officer, attempted larceny, and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the incidents today.

Hufstetler is being held with no bond pending extradition to Georgia.