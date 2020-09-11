Vandalizing and stealing political signs heats up

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s not just the 2020 election that’s stealing much of the spotlight in the news…it’s also people in different political parties who are stealing and vandalizing each others signs.

Recently, Beaufort County has received multiple reports of political signs going missing from both political parties.

“We took two reports on those. I’m getting word back there are some other ones that have been stolen or knocked down on both sides,” said Washington Police and Fire Services Director Stacy Drakeford.

Drakeford says unfortunately, these senseless acts usually occur around election time, but that doesn’t make it right.

“You’re gonna have political signs that are destroyed or stolen for whatever reason. This is not our first instance of political signs stolen,” said Drakeford.

Drakeford said the signs stolen are usually smaller, but this year, Beaufort County has had larger signs stolen as well.

To steal a sign from someones personal property is a class 3 misdemeanor, and you can go to jail.

“In America everybody has the right to the first amendment. Whether you agree with it or not, everybody has the right to voice an opinion in a legal way,” said Drakeford.

His advice? Don’t Steal.

Beaufort County’s Democratic Party has a $500 reward listed for anyone with information on the stolen signs.

Local officials suggest anyone in Beaufort County who has information on sign thefts should call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office number is 252-946-7111.