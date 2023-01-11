CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The source of an accidental brush fire that slowed traffic on Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a smoking battery from a vape pen, according to the Cary Fire Department.

Cary fire, along with crews from Western Wake Fire and Swift Creek, responded to the blaze just ahead of the Harrison Avenue exit at mile marker 287 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said it was one of its maintenance crews that first saw and reported the fire.

Cary fire Battalion Chief Joey Smith said a male driver noticed his vape pen battery had started smoking as it was in the process of charging. In response, Smith said the man threw the battery out of a car window.

In a mixture of heavy winds and lots of pine straw, the brush fire did cause property damage that spanned about 300-400 feet from the interstate, Smith said. That land did, just barely, include property of William B. Umstead State Park.

An NCDOT camera at I-40 and Wade Avenue shows traffic back-ups at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Due to multiple fire trucks on the scene to tame the blaze, two lanes were closed for approximately two hours, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

The driver did return to the scene and stayed there, Smith added, and no injuries were reported in connection to the fire.