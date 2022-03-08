GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — March is Vaping Awareness Month and officials say it’s about educating youth and adults that vaping is not a safe alternative to other sorts of tobacco use.

Regional Tobacco Prevention and Control Manager Tiffany Thigpen said there is a misconception that vaping is just inhaling water vapor. She said there are harmful chemicals in vape pens such as heavy metals and formaldehyde.

She says vaping is actually considered an epidemic among youth.

“While we were making great strides before with cigarette use, and other tobacco products, getting those to decrease, when the e-cigarette industry came out, and mainly Joule, we saw the youth began to pick those habits back up and began to use tobacco again,” Thigpen said.

Thigpen also said vaping has been marketed to target youth, and youth are more susceptible to becoming addicted to nicotine.