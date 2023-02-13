PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach native Derrick Nnadi is celebrating his second Super Bowl win by once again sponsoring free dog adoptions in the Kansas City area.

The defensive tackle and Ocean Lakes grad announced Monday morning that all adoptable dogs at the KC Pet Project shelter, more than 260, are now sponsored and can go home for free in partnership with pet food company ZIWI.

Nnadi jumped into the national spotlight for his animal advocacy after the Chiefs’ 2020 Super Bowl win, when he paid for more than 100 free dog adoptions at the Kansas City shelter. Virginia Beach even held Derrick Nnadi Day to celebrate his work.

Derrick Nnadi #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

But his charity doesn’t come just after winning the Super Bowl. Working with the KC Pet Project since 2019, Nnadi highlights a adoptable dog after each Chiefs regular season win and pays for adoption fees. It’s part of a larger effort to give back to the community through his Derrick Nnadi Foundation.

Nnadi says he’s passionate about the work because he always wanted a dog growing up.

You can learn more about the partnership and check out all of dogs here.