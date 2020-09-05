Veteran receives honorary medals

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Charles P. Jacobi is receiving the thanks he deserves, after serving in World War II.

Buddy presenting the awards to his father Charles P. Jacobi, along with other memorabilia.

His son, Charles Jacobi Jr. or ‘Buddy’ worked tirelessly to get all the medals his father had earned during his time served.

Now in hospic, Buddy wanted to make sure his father knew he was appreciated. Due to COVID-19, Buddy hadn’t been able to see his father for months.

Buddy got together with members of The American Legion Riders, and decided to hold a ceremony outside Jacobi’s window.

During the ceremony, a prayer was said. Then, American Legion Rider and Veteran Dennis Hoynacki said a few words.

“The members of The American Legion Riders Chapter 265, are joining with our brother to show our respect for and give thanks to Mr. Charles P. Jacobi. A member of the greatest generation,” said Hoynacki.

Medals, a certificate, and a photo of Charles P. Jacobi.

Finally, because Jacobi is in hospice care, the assisted living facility allowed Buddy to head inside and present the awards to his father in person.

Wearing a mask, Buddy leaned over to his father while admiring the awards.

“I think it means a lot to him. He doesn’t really comprehend it much right now, but after he looks at his medals it’ll come back to him,” said Buddy.

As the group of Veteran riders prepared to leave, Buddy said his father told him and the nurse he was thankful for the surprise.