Veterans serving on frontlines to fight against COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A group in the East is helping veterans get involved in a new duty — serving the community as it deals with COVID-19.

9OYS spoke with one of those veterans, now working with the American Red Cross on a mission much closer to home.

Mace Robinson is a U.S. Army Veteran.

Robinson retired, returning home to eastern North Carolina and getting involved in the Red Cross’ Hero Care Network.

Veterans in the Hero Care Network sew face coverings that are delivered to active duty service members and veterans hospitals.

They also deliver care packages to military families in quarantine and meet virtually with injured veterans to help them fight feelings of isolation.

“We do have volunteer positions such as casework so that puts a veteran working directly back with military families and setting up those emergency phone calls, setting up appointments for the Hero Care Network. That is Veteran’s taking care of Veterans,” he explains.

Robinson wants his fellow veterans to know there are still ways they can serve and encourages them to get involved.

The Red Cross is still in need of blood.

Mace Robinson is asking his fellow veterans and people in the east to roll up their sleeves and give blood at a donation center.

