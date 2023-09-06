ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — Doctor Kevin Sears is looking to make a difference as superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools.

“I have always wanted a career in education, from the time I was a public school student in West Virginia and I always wanted to join the military so the path I was to take actually allowed me to go through my service in the army reserves and the national guard. I got the military exposure with over two years of active duty and experience. I was also able to further my education and take advantage of the different types of support and the resources that the military and it allowed me to have a career,” said Dr. Siers.

Doctor Kevin Siers has been called to serve no only his country but the needs of educating the youth for more than 30 years. From 1989 to 2008 he served in the Army Reserve and the National Guard where Doctor Siers was called up for active duty in Operation Joint Endeavor in the mid 1990’s and during 9-11. Education wise, he used his military benefits to get his undergraduate degree from West Virginia’s Concord University, a masters from Appalachian State and his doctorate from Virginia Tech.

In the classroom, Dr. Siers taught at elementary and middle schools while working on his higher degrees. He was in administration in North Carolina and West Virginia. Locally, he was a principal at Christiansburg High School, then Pulaski County Public Schools superintendent. Now, he is in his current roll in Franklin County as school superintendent. For Doctor Siers, it is all about serving the community and the youth in the classroom.

“As a teacher you are better to serve and facilitate a positive impact with individual students. As a principal, you are able to work collectively with a large group of students to impact their lives to hopefully make their educational experience better. Then as a superintendent you are able to look at all systems that are all in play to make sure that all schools are successful and you are able to have a positive impact that way. So each role is enjoyable and if I have been to contribute something positive for each role in education,” said Dr. Siers.

But overall all roads for Dr. Siers success came from his time serving his country in the military.

“I think it was incredibly rewarding. It has opened up a lot of opportunities for your career and your education as well as expanding your exposure to different cultures and different ways of life and it is a different experience and I can’t recommend it enough to anyone that might be considering to take that path,” said Dr. Siers.