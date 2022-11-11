GREENVILLE, N.C.- Nov. 11th is Veterans Day, and one way WNCT recognized the day was by talking with one of our own.

Christopher Muck, a resident of Greenville N.C. joined a Zoom call for an interview with WNCT. New digital content producer Mekaela Pridgen conducted the interview on Friday. Full disclosure … Christopher and Mekaela are married, so it was the perfect interview to find out more about what Veterans Day means to him as an Army veteran after four years of service.

During the interview, Christopher had this to say about what Veteran’s Day means to him.

“It means a bunch of different things to a bunch of different people. So, I guess if there’s any one thing to remember it would be to try and show respect on this day.”

Watch our exclusive interview to hear the rest of what Christopher had to say about Veterans Day.