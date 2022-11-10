GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)– Veterans Day is Friday and veterans are talking about knowing the meaning of the day and how to celebrate it here in the east.

Some people get Memorial Day and Veterans Day confused. The main difference is, for those who served our country and still live, we celebrate Veterans Day. There are ceremonies and recognitions honoring our living soldiers taking place.

Every year on Nov. 11 we celebrate our Veterans. But do we know how Veterans Day was made? In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Veterans Day, known then as “Armstice Day,” marking the end of World War I.

In 1926 Congress made the day an annual holiday to celebrate America’s veterans and victims of all wars for their patriotism, bravery and willingness to serve and sacrifice.

Here in Greenville, a spokesperson for the Pitt County Veteran’s Council, Tommy Stephenson, said the city and state officials as well as community members are getting ready for their ceremony. Stephenson said on this day it’s important to just show appreciation.

“Well, just whenever you see a veteran, thank them for their service,” Stephenson said. “And this is the day to do that. And, just make everybody feel good about themselves before serving the country.”

Greenville’s Veteran’s Day ceremony this year will take place at River Park North, located at 1000 Mumford Road in Greenville.