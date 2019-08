HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Holly Ridge is recovering after a break-in earlier this week.

It happened Sunday night.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it looks like at least three people busted in the steel back door to get inside.

The suspects then broke apart the ATM and stole it.

They also broke into a safe containing money.

Deputies say the suspects only stole cash.

If you have any information call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.