Vidant Children’s Hospital welcomes New Year baby

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Families around the world are celebrating the birth of 2020 New Year babies.

The Bullock family here in Greenville is ringing in the new year with a new addition to the family!

Baby Emma Storm Bullock is one of the first new years babies Vidant’s Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

Jessica Bullock’s due date was originally January 21, 2020, but baby Emma had other plans.

“It’s kinda crazy certainly wasn’t expected but I think she has a special birthday now,” she says.

At 3:30AM the morning of New Year’s day she made her debut at 6 lbs 18 inches.

“It came on so quickly I wasn’t able to get an epidural so I had to do it all natural I think I only pushed for an hour and a half and was out so I was in labor for a total of about three and a half hours, she came really quick,” explains Bullock.

This is Jessica and her husband James Bullock’s first child, and for them, the nine months were worth the wait.

“It’s amazing it’s nine months of waiting and going to see the ultrasounds and now that she’s finally here it’s just breathtaking and there ain’t nothing you can really say,” says James.

Baby Emma has only been in this world for a short time but is already surrounded by people that love her.

The new parents say they’re looking forward to seeing their baby grow in this new decade.