Vidant Health wins national awards for treating stroke and heart failure

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Vidant Health announced on Monday that it has received new national awards for its expertise in treating patients with stroke and heart failure.

Vidant Health hospitals across Eastern North Carolina won several American Heart Association/American Stroke Association “Get With The Guidelines” achievement awards.

Vidant says these awards showcase how it gives stroke and heart failure patients “the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.”

The Vidant Health hospitals that were recognized with awards are:

Vidant Medical Center (Greenville): Recieved the Silver: Adult Resuscitation, Gold Plus and Target: Stroke, Honor Roll Gold Plus and Target: Heart Failure, and Gold: Pediatric Resuscitation awards.

Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Duplin Hospital: Received the Silver Plus and Target: Stroke, Silver Plus: Stroke, and Honor Roll Silver Plus: Stroke awards.

Vidant Edgecombe Hospital: Received the Silver Plus: Stroke award.

Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital: Received the Silver Plus: Stroke award.

Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee for the awards, said,

“We are pleased to recognize Vidant Health for their commitment to stroke and heart care. Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the “Get With The Guidelines” quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

According to Vidant Health, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of hospitalization in North Carolina.

According to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of adult disability.

On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

Ashley Elks, director of stroke and neurosciences at Vidant Medical Center, said: “These recognitions showcase the importance of Vidant’s system-of-care as it relates to stroke. We know access to high-quality care for stroke patients leads to more positive outcomes, which is why we are committed to achieving system-wide Joint Commission Stroke Certification.”