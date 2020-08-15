Vidant holds free COVID-19 testing at Triumph Missionary Baptist Church

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Vidant Medical Center is sponsoring free COVID-19 test drive thru’s during the pandemic.

One of the locations was at Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in Washington. From 9am to 1pm, medical staff and church volunteers provided testing to people who pulled up in their vehicles.

Vidant supplied over three hundred COVID-19 tests to the church. After peoples noses were swabbed for the virus, they were then offered free bread by the church.

“At Vidant we pride ourselves in providing that care, and getting out in that rural area providing those services that are just really hard to come by,” said Vidant Health Care Administrator Justin Gomes.

Officials at Vidant say they plan to hold two more free COVID-19 drive thru’s on Monday, August 17th.

One will be at Bertie County’s Aulander Elementary school from 10-12pm, the other at West Bertie Elementary School from 4-6pm.