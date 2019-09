(WNCT) With Hurricane Dorian impacting eastern North Carolina Vidant wants to remind those in the community that VidantNow–Vidant’s 24/7 virtual care service–is available for those needing access to a provider, for non-emergent care.

Visit VidantNow.com to learn more or call 1-888-575-2522.

Use code vidantrelief for one free virtual visit – valid through 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8.