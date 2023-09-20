ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Archdale police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run on Monday, according to an Archdale Police Department news release.

Around 5:20 a.m., officers responded to the 500 Block of Daniel Paul Drive when they were told about a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

The car involved hit a jogger before driving toward Surrett Drive.

Surveillance video released to FOX8 shows the jogger running in Archdale’s Kingsfield neighborhood before a car drives past her, turns around and speeds up in her direction.

At one point in the video, the jogger can be heard screaming for help. The car then drives away from the scene.

Archdale police asking for public’s help finding vehicle involved in hit-and-run (Archdale Police Department)

She was taken by EMS to a hospital and later released. She has to go through an eight-week recovery to get back on her feet, but she’s not sure if she will have the courage to run again

“I could feel it coming … behind me a little bit … Then I was on the curb … and I just felt the impact,” said the jogger who asked not to be named. “And then I don’t know how I got out, but I somehow got up and went to the house and started banging on the door, asking for help.”

Deputies found the car in Guilford County on Tuesday but not the driver. The car was reported stolen on Monday to the High Point Police Department. The owner of the vehicle is not a suspect and has been cooperating with the investigation.

The jogger hopes police can find the person and put them behind bars.

“All of it was very surreal,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at (336) 434-3134 or the Archdale Crime Stoppers at 336-861-STOP (7867).