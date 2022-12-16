ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase.

Investigators say that the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning.

As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached from the hitch of the suspect’s truck.

The property owner was alerted to the attempted theft by his surveillance system and altered deputies to the suspect’s location by calling 911.

Investigators say they intercepted the suspect’s truck and attempted to pull him over. However, the suspect continued to drive away and a high-speed chase began.

Investigators say the chase went through Rockingham County, Guilford County and Forsyth County before being discontinued due to safety concerns for the densely populated area they were in at the time.

If you know the identity of the man pictured above, please call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at (336) 349-9683.

Tipsters who give information through CrimeStoppers remain anonymous and can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.