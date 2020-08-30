Video shows customer chug from tap at Charlotte beer hall

A video posted on a Charlotte Reddit page shows a woman drinking directly from a beer tap at a South End beer establishment Saturday night.

“This is why we can’t have nice things,” one Charlotte critic responded.

Hoppin’ beer hall is located on Winnifred Street and the video was posted on Sunday on a Charlotte Reddit page. It is unclear when the video was shot.

Fox 46 received a statement from Hoppin’. “Last night an incident took place at Hoppin’ that was completely unacceptable., not indicative of how we run our establishment. and will not be tolerated. The individuals responsible for the incident has since been permanently banned from Hoppin’.”

The beer hall says they are closing Sunday to spend time with staff and ensure everything is sanitized.

The woman does appear to be wearing a mask around her neck.

The South End neighborhood has been the scene of multiple video recordings and photos that have emerged of groups that appear to be in direct violation of the social distancing restrictions and guidelines that have been put in place by both the county and state health leaders.

The 11 p.m. alcohol curfew is set to expire on Monday.