Vigil held for Cannon Hinnant in Virginia

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Vigils are being held today in Central Virginia to bring attention to the murder of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was shot in the head while riding his bike last Sunday in Wilson, North Carolina.

People gathered outside of the Colonial Heights Police Station today to pay their respects to Cannon. The vigil was organized by Kevin Paul, a prison fellowship pastor. Paul says he wants to use this opportunity to highlight just how many kids go missing or have lost their lives to violence in the area and encourage parents to protect their own children.

“I hope it brings an open eye to parents today to keep an eye on their children. We are all one, we are all Americans, we need to come together and work on this,” Paul said.

There is another vigil in memory of Cannon Hinnant at the Powhatan Courthouse today at 7 p.m. Stay with 8News for updates on the vigil in Powhatan.

