Vigil held for Concord Mall shooting victim

CONCORD, N.C. (WNCT)- A vigil was held in Concord on Friday night for the 13-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting at the Concord Mills Mall.

Candles were lit as tears shed for a life lost. Everyone was trying to come to grips as to what happened.

Last Saturday night, 13-year-old Aveanna Propst was at Concord Mills Mall with friends when shots were fired.

A man with a gun pulled the trigger in the parking lot of Dave and Busters.

Aveanna was hit by a stray bullet along with two other teens. She died at the scene.

Students took the news of her passing hard.

“They’re still suffering behind this, some of them had to go to the hospital because it was too traumatic to them. They didn’t know how to handle it.” said Ruth Brooks, teacher.

Aveanna was laid to rest Saturday morning.